began on a somber note Thursday, as remembered who earlier in the day at the age of 96 after serving as queen for 70 years.

“I, like the rest of the world, am so sad tonight, but also so thankful and grateful to the queen for the most incredible service and leadership that she has shown during all of our lifetimes,” Corden said, adding, “She is the only queen most of us have ever known. She has seen 14 U.S. presidents during her reign, and on Tuesday, just on Tuesday, welcomed her 15th prime minister.”

Corden also touched on the good Queen Elizabeth had done in the world. She was reportedly involved with , and made a in support of the people of Ukraine following the unprovoked Russian invasion.

“She was universally adored,” Corden said. “She represented good in this world, living a life of honor, a life dedicated to service, dedicated to bettering the lives of others.”

Corden also lauded the queen for staying out of world politics, and keeping her opinions to herself, a rarity with the world leaders of today.

“For 70 years, she never wavered. She was never political,” Corden said. “She didn’t need us to hear her opinions. She never gave an interview. She never posted on social media. It was never, for her, about her own PR.”

And as begins his reign, Corden believes Thursday will be a day forever remembered not just by the people of the United Kingdom, but by people across the world.

“Every person at home in the United Kingdom, and many across the globe, will remember today,” Corden said. “They’ll remember where they were when they heard the news, news that will change our country forever. We will always celebrate her life, remember what she stood for, and we will always be thankful for her sacrifice.”

The Late Late Show With James Corden airs weeknights at 12:35 a.m. on CBS.

