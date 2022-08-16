Reports say Tiger Woods to meet with PGA Tour players at BMW Championship in effort to fend off LIV Golf

Tiger Woods is headed to the BMW Championship this week but not to play golf. He’s going instead to meet with a group of PGA Tour players to discuss the continued encroachment of the LIV Golf Invitational Series.

According to reports by the Fire Pit Collective and ESPN’s Mark Schlabach, Woods will be at Wilmington Country Club on Tuesday to meet with a good number of the top-20 ranked players in the world, two days before the first round of the second FedEx Cup Playoffs tournament.

One player who was invited told ESPN the meeting will include “influential PGA Tour members who haven’t defected to LIV Golf.”

There is also a PGA Tour Players Advisory Committee meeting on Tuesday. Woods’ meeting, according to ESPN, will take place after that. PGA Tour Jay Monahan has a meeting with Tour players Wednesday.

Woods was last seen missing the cut at the 150th Open Championship in July. He has spoken out against LIV several times, including at St. Andrews.

“Greg [Norman] has done some things that I don’t think (are) in the best interest of our game, and we’re coming back to probably the most historic and traditional place in our sport,” Woods said after his Tuesday practice round at the Old Course. “I believe it’s the right thing.

“I know what the PGA Tour stands for and what we have done and what the Tour has given us, the ability to chase after our careers and to earn what we get and the trophies we have been able to play for and the history that has been a part of this game. I know Greg tried to do this back in the early ’90s. It didn’t work then, and he’s trying to make it work now.

“I still don’t see how that’s in the best interests of the game.”

Norman, the CEO and public face of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf, told Fox News he offered Woods something between $700 million and $800 million to join. Woods declined.

List

5 things to consider after LIV Golf players lost Round 1 in lawsuit versus the PGA Tour

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek