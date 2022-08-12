Reporter grills Commanders’ Carson Wentz in interview at training camp

‘Philly didn’t want you, Indy didn’t want you’ — Wentz hit hard in interview originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

These weren’t softball questions.

More like hardball.

Former Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz recently had a sit-down interview with Scott Abraham of 7News DC. Wentz, now the QB of the Commanders, was asked some poignant (?) questions.

The question below was the most brutally forthright of the bunch:

Abraham: Real talk here, Carson. It’s been well-documented: Philly didn’t want you, Indy didn’t want you. Do you think this is your last chance to prove that you can be a starting quarterback in the NFL?

Perhaps the question could have been massaged a bit out of respect to the interviewee, who willingly granted the 1-on-1 opportunity.

Tough questions should be asked. They can also be asked respectfully. Hey, everyone has their own interview techniques. There’s no strict playbook to conducting an interview.

To Wentz’s credit, he handled the difficult questions about his game and the past few seasons professionally.

However, not sure when the next 1-on-1 will be held.

