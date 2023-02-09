Report: Texas vs Michigan schedule change part of Big 12 exit deal

In 2014, Michigan and Texas announced a home and home series for games to be played in 2024 and 2027 with the Longhorns traveling to Ann Arbor in 2024. At some point in 2019 that was changed and the Wolverines were set to travel to Austin next year.
Now Pete Thamel reports the schedule is flipping again.
Recent TV deals for the SEC and Big Ten conferences have essentially set up a ESPN vs Fox rivalry with each having primary broadcast rights to their respective conferences.
Fox will lose the Texas vs Oklahoma game one season early to ESPN. In return they will now have the broadcast rights to Texas at Michigan in 2024 and Oklahoma at Michigan in 2025, while ESPN will get the rights when Michigan travels to Norman in 2026 and Austin in 2027.
Texas at Michigan is currently scheduled for September 7, 2004. With each conference working on new schedule formats for 2024 and beyond, that date could change.
