Report: Rutger McGroarty returning to Michigan for 2023-24

After a disappointing Final Four exit, reports are Michigan Hockey will be getting some good news regarding one of their standout freshmen.
McGroarty was a valuable piece of Michigan’s end of season run with 8 goals and 7 assists in their last 8 games, and in Big Ten Championship win, scoring two goals against Minnesota. He posted two hat tricks this season, and 10 games with two or more points.
Michigan will now await the decisions of Mackie Samoskevich, Gavin Brindley, and Hobey Baker finalist Adam Fantilli. Luke Hughes is expected to join the Devils soon.
—
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @lucasreimink, @JaredHalus
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review’s video content on YouTube
Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram