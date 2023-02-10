Report: Purdue To Hire Jessica Stinger As Director Of Recruiting

Ryan Walters made an intriguing addition to his off-field staff heading into 2023 by hiring Jessica Stinger as Purdue’s director of recruiting. John Brice of Football Scoop was the first to report the news.

The Mooresville, Indiana native leaves Tennessee to return to her home state. Stinger spent three seasons with the Volunteers as the assistant director of recruiting. Before her stint in Knoxville, Stinger was the director of recruiting for Colorado State for one year and the director of on-campus recruiting at Nebraska. She also has experience at Middle Tennessee State.

Stinger graduated from Indiana in 2017 with a degree in journalism. She also worked for the football program as a recruiting assistant for three years. The Hoosier graduate will now join the other side of the in-state rivalry with the Boilermakers.

Nate Dennison was the director of recruiting for the Boilermakers under the previous staff, but his role becomes uncertain after this news. Stinger’s team in the recruiting department will likely consist of Justin Sinz, TJ McCollum and Tyler Miller, with others potentially entering the fold as well.