Report: Michigan coordinators get new contracts

Sherrone Moore and Jesse Minter are coming off successful seasons leading their respective units for Michigan Football. With each coach also receiving attention from other programs and the NFL, it made sense for Michigan to reward their strong performances. Aaron McMann of MLive is reporting that Moore and Minter have each inked new 3 year contracts.

Moore is entering his 6th season in Ann Arbor, and his first as sole offensive coordinator. Minter is entering his 2nd season as defensive coordinator after replacing Mike Macdonald.

MLive received the contracts through a FOIA request to the school.

McMann said this of Moore’s contract.

“The new deal originally boosted Moore’s base pay to $1 million per year, but a March 20 amendment saw him earn another raise — guaranteeing him $3.6 million over the next three seasons. According to the deal, Moore is set to receive $1.15 million this year, $1.2 million in 2024 and $1.25 million in ‘25. Moore was paid a base salary of $900,000 in 2022 as part of a co-coordinator role with former assistant Matt Weiss, who was abruptly fired on Feb. 13 for violating school policy. He is the only coach with the offensive coordinator title this year. In addition, Moore is eligible for $100,000 bonuses each season if Michigan’s offense can finish top-2 in scoring in the Big Ten Conference and top-10 in scoring in the Football Bowl Subdivision. He’s also eligible to receive a $50,000 bonus for each regular-season win over 8.”

McMann said this on Minter’s contract.

“Year 1 will see Minter collect a $1.15 million base salary, followed by $1.2 million in 2024 and $1.25 million in ‘25. And just like Moore, Minter is eligible for annual $100,000 bonuses if Michigan’s defense can finish top-2 in points allowed in the Big Ten and top-10 in FBS in scoring defense. Minter is also eligible for a $50,000 bonus for each regular-season win over 8. His buyout language is bit more complicated, however. Minter is on the hook to pay Michigan $2 million if he departs before the end of the 2024 season; $1.2 million if he leaves for a job in the Big Ten in Year 3, or $1 million with any other FBS team. The buyout is less if Minter, who recently interviewed for the Philadelphia Eagles’ defensive-coordinator vacancy, leaves for the NFL; $800,000 in Year 1 or Year 2, and $600,000 in Year 3.”

With both coordinators now under new contracts, attention turns to their boss, head coach Jim Harbaugh. While Harbaugh and Michigan agreed to a new contract just last offseason, after another winter of NFL rumors, Harbaugh reaffirmed his commitment to Michigan and a new extension felt imminent. Harbaugh is currently under contract through 2025, lining up with Moore and Minter’s new deals.