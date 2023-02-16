Report: Kirk Campbell contract details

Aaron McMann of MLive has announced the contract details of the new Michigan assistant coach.

Kirk Campbell was recently named the new Robert McCollum Family Quarterbacks Coach for Michigan football.

Campbell spent last season as an analyst for Michigan after two seasons as the offensive coordinator at Old Dominion.

A 2 year contract has been standard for assistant coaches.

