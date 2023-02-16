Report: Kirk Campbell contract details

{{ timeAgo(‘2023-02-16 15:15:20 -0600’) }}
Kirk Campbell was recently named the new Robert McCollum Family Quarterbacks Coach for Michigan football.
Aaron McMann of MLive has announced the contract details of the new Michigan assistant coach.
A 2 year contract has been standard for assistant coaches.
Campbell spent last season as an analyst for Michigan after two seasons as the offensive coordinator at Old Dominion.
