Report: Kirk Campbell contract details

by
{{ timeAgo(‘2023-02-16 15:15:20 -0600’) }}
football
Trevor McCue

Kirk Campbell was recently named the new Robert McCollum Family Quarterbacks Coach for Michigan football.

Aaron McMann of MLive has announced the contract details of the new Michigan assistant coach.

A 2 year contract has been standard for assistant coaches.

Campbell spent last season as an analyst for Michigan after two seasons as the offensive coordinator at Old Dominion.

