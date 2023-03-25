Report: Former Michigan LB James Ross hired by Tulane

According to a report from FootballScoop, former Michigan LB James Ross III has landed a new gig coaching linebackers for Tulane.

Tulane is coming off an incredible season under head coach Willie Fritz. The Green Wave won 12 games, the AAC Conference Championship, and finished the season with a Cotton Bowl victory over USC. Ross will coach linebackers with new defensive coordinator Shiel Wood, who joined Tulane after a successful stint with Troy.

Ross spent last season as outside linebackers coach for Luke Fickell at Cincinnati. It was an impressive rise for Ross who took the opportunity after coaching linebackers at Division III Hope College in Holland, MI. He was promoted to defensive coordinator in the spring of 2022 but moved on with the opportunity at Cincinnati.

We had a detailed story on Ross and his life with football shortly after his promotion at Hope.

Ross was a linebacker for the Michigan Wolverines 2012-15 and a grad assistant under Jim Harbaugh.