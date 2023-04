Report: Alabama expected to hire Austin Claunch as an assistant coach

The Alabama men’s basketball team has filled one of its three vacant assistant coach positions.

Tide Illustrated has learned that Nate Oats has hired former Nicholls State head coach Austin Claunch. The 33-year-old led the Colonels to back-to-back Southland Regular Season titles in 2020-21 and 2021-22. He sports a 51-17 record in league play and was named the 2020-21 Southland Conference Coach of the Year.

This story will be updated