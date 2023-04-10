Report: Alabama basketball sets up home-and-home series with Creighton

According to the Omaha World-Herald, the Crimson Tide is finalizing a home-and-home series with Creighton beginning with a road trip to Omaha next season.

After setting up a neutral-site series with Arizona two weeks ago, Alabama is reportedly adding another NCAA Tournament team to its schedule.

The Blue Jays finished third in the Big East and earned a No. 6 seed in the NCAA Tournament. The program’s fifth consecutive appearance ended with a loss in the Elite Eight to San Diego State. Creighton now becomes the third difficult non-conference opponent with Alabama also traveling to Phoenix to play Arizona and will participate in the Emerald Coast Classic in Florida.

Creighton has won both matchups defeating Alabama in the 2012 NCAA tournament and 2016 NIT.

This story will be updated