Rep. Taylor Greene (R-GA) calls for a government shutdown over the FBI’s lawful seizure of documents from Mar-a-Lago.

Representative Taylor Greene, a Republican from Georgia, calls for a government shutdown over the FBI’s lawful seizure of documents from Mar-a-Lago. Representative Taylor Greene is an extremist in the Republican Party and has been a loyal Trump supporter. She also has frequently advocated for the Americans who invaded the capitol in the insurrection on January 6th. Former President Trump had documents seized in a FBI raid at Trump’s resort in Florida, Mar-a-Lago, due to his unlawful possession of highly classified and top secret documents. There are speculations that the documents contained information related to nuclear weapons and security which could have immensely detrimental effects on national security.

TAYLOR GREENE: “We cannot continue to fund and support a Department of Justice and FBI that is politically weaponized to persecute one party and a former president of the United States; President Trump, his administration, his supporters and many people that worked with him, including us. They are coming after every single one of us.”