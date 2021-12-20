Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D-Fla.), a prominent centrist House Democrat, announced Monday she will not seek reelection in 2022, making her the 22nd Democrat who will not contest their House seat next year.

Murphy, 43, was first elected to Congress in 2016 and serves as a co-chair of the moderate Blue Dog Coalition. However, her Orlando-area district was expected to be carved up in Florida’s redistricting process, making election to a fourth House term more of a challenge.

“These last few years have been some of the most rewarding moments of my life, but also some of the most challenging. Public service is not without personal sacrifice,” Murphy said in a video she posted to social media announcing her decision.

“As a mom of two young children, my time away from them has been hard,” Murphy added. “So, I wanted to share with you that I will not be seeking another term as your representative in Congress. This was not an easy decision, but it was the right decision.”

Murphy, the first Vietnamese-American woman to be elected to Congress, made national headlines with her 2016 defeat of longtime GOP Rep. John Mica and rose to become one of the most vocal moderates in the House Democratic conference, often proving to be a thorn in Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) side. She currently serves as the House chief deputy whip and also sits on the Democratic Steering and Policy Committee.

Murphy also serves on the powerful House Ways and Means Committee, the House Armed Services Committee, and the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

“I am incredibly proud of what we have accomplished together over these last five years,” Murphy said in her retirement announcement. “I am most proud that through it all — whether the Democrats were in charge or the Republicans, whether under President Trump or President Biden — I was consistently named one of the most bipartisan and effective members of Congress. Because from day one, I have always put people over politics.”

Members of both parties lamented Murphy’s retirement on social media, with even far-right Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) praising her tenure.

“We are in different parties and often disagree,” he tweeted. “That said, there is no denying how effective Rep. Murphy has been for Florida – especially our amazing military families. Best of luck going forward!”

Republican operatives were less kind, jumping on Murphy’s retirement as another sign that Democrats have no confidence in their ability to retain the House majority.

“Between Build Back Better collapsing and an unmitigated retirement crisis, this is truly Democrats’ nightmare before Christmas,” National Republican Congressional Committee spokeswoman Camille Gallo said in a statement, pointing to Murphy’s “yea” vote last month on President Biden’s sweeping social spending bill — which has been opposed by moderate Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) in what appears to be a fatal blow to its chances at becoming law.

Murphy’s retirement announcement came hours after Rep. Albio Sires (D-NJ) told the New Jersey Globe he will not seek reelection next year. Sires, who was first elected to Congress in 2006, told the outlet to expect a formal retirement statement before the end of this year.

Among those expected to contend to replace Sires are Robert J. Menendez, the son of Sen. Robert Menendez (D-NJ). The younger Menendez is an attorney who serves on the Port Authority’s Board of Commissioners.

Of the 22 House Democrats who have announced they will not seek reelection, 14 are retiring from public life completely, while four are running for the US Senate next year, and the remaining four are seeking other elected office.