Rep. Raskin on what he’s learned from reading Trump aide Peter Navarro’s book

Reuters

Reception centre in Warsaw to close as number of Ukrainian refugees falls

A major reception centre providing beds for Ukrainian refugees in Warsaw will close on Friday, as fewer people need this kind of support, the head of the central Mazowsze region said on Wednesday. Since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, the fighting has displaced more than 10 million people and forced more than 4 million to flee abroad, in Europe’s biggest refugee crisis since the end of World War Two, according to the U.N. refugee agency. The number of people crossing from Ukraine stabilised at around 20,000 daily in April, compared with more than 140,000 in early March.