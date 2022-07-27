Rep. Raskin (D-MD) explains what he believes is the reason for Trump’s “determination to stay in office at all costs.”

Congressman Jamie Raskin (D-MD) explains what he believes is the reason for Donald Trump’s “determination to stay in office at all costs.” Trump has indicated that he intends to run for the presidency again in 2024. A focal point for his foreign profiteering was the Trump International Hotel in DC, the lifespan of which extended either side – but only just – of the Trump presidency. It was a hangout for many visiting foreign dignitaries during that time and considered a convenient way to passively line the pockets of the Trump family while doing so. After he left office, a video of its empty lobby went viral.

RASKIN: “To My Mind, Donald Trump was really engaged in lots of for-profit, money-making activities and then his administration which would also explain his determination to stay in office at all costs and the founders of the Constitution were determined to prevent that from happening. That’s why we have the foreign emoluments clause which says that no president and no member of the federal government can accept presents, emoluments – which means payments, offices or titles from foreign governments – and yet we know that Donald Trump was engaged in bringing millions of dollars and to his hotels and golf courses and other commercial licensing deals, and so on, from foreign governments.”