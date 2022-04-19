Rep. Omar slams ‘snowflakes’ after mid-flight Easter service

Rep. Ilhan Omar fired back at conservative “snowflakes” who ripped her for deriding a video showing passengers singing Christian songs during an Easter service aboard a plane.

The Minnesota Democrat shared the clip in which two people are seen singing the spiritual songs in the aisle on an EasyJet flight.

“I think my family and I should have a prayer session next time I am on a plane. How do you think it will end?” the Muslim “Squad” member wrote.

Omar incurred the wrath of several conservatives pundits and Republican candidates.

The progressive firebrand responded in a tweet Monday, writing: “And the original snowflakes had a complete and glorious meltdown.”

Rep. Omar first tweeted about the incident on Saturday, April 16. CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag

Rep. Lauren Boebert was among those who clapped back at Omar on Twitter. AP

The video – captioned “Worshipping Jesus 30,000 feet in the air” — was shot and posted on Instagram on April 9 by Jack Jensz Jr., who founded a group called Kingdom Realm Ministries, according to TMZ.

“#Jesus is taking over this Flight,” he wrote.

Several Republicans ripped Omar for expressing anti-Christian sentiment.

“Why do you hate Christians, Ilhan? If the freedom of religion we enjoy here in America disturbs you, feel free to pack your bags and head back to Somalia, Sudan, or wherever you’re from. Take your brother with you,” tweeted Georgia congressional candidate Vernon Jones.

GOP Florida congressional candidate Jose Castillo said that “in America, Muslims can & do pray in public.”

He added in a tweet that if Omar “wants a country where Christians aren’t allowed to do the same [Omar] should go back to her own country,” apparently referring to Somalia, where the naturalized US citizen was born.