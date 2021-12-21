Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-NY) has tested positive for COVID-19, a spokesperson for the lawmaker confirmed Tuesday.

The GOP freshman, who reps Staten Island and parts of Brooklyn, is the fifth member of Congress to receive a positive test result since Sunday.

The spokesperson confirmed Malliotakis was experiencing mild symptoms and quarantining at home. She was vaccinated and had received a booster shot.

“After experiencing mild symptoms and a slight fever, Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis, who is vaccinated, tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday,” the statement read. “Since testing, she has been quarantining at home and is feeling well which she attributes to having been vaccinated.

“Our office has already communicated to the Governor’s office and FEMA that Staten Island and Brooklyn would benefit from additional testing sites to cut down on wait times,” the spokesperson added. “The Congresswoman continues to urge individuals to get tested prior to traveling or visiting loved ones this Christmas.”

Her positive test comes amid a rapid increase in cases across the country as the Omicron variant sweeps the nation.

Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Cory Booker (D-NJ), as well as Reps. Matt Cartwright (D-Pa.) and Jason Crow (D-Colo.) have also announced positive tests in recent days.

Congress is currently in recess for the holidays and the House of Representatives is not scheduled to reconvene until Jan. 10, giving Malliotakis plenty of time to recover.

The Biden administration announced plans on Tuesday to help stand up new federal testing sites and mail half a billion at-home COVID test kits for those who request them starting in January.