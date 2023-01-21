Rep. Nancy Pelosi Gives Emotional Update On Husband’s Health

Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) bowed her head and paused before answering a question about how her husband, Paul Pelosi, was feeling nearly three months after a brutal attack at the couple’s home left him hospitalized.

“He’s doing OK. It’s going to take a little while for him to be back to normal,” the former House speaker told CNN’s Chris Wallace in a new interview, which was previewed Friday ahead of its Sunday airdate.

Wallace noted that Paul Pelosi has been seen out in public a handful of times since the attack. He was spotted in the audience Tuesday as President Joe Biden welcomed the Golden State Warriors to the White House in Washington, on the House floor in early January for the opening of the 118th Congress, and at Statuary Hall in mid-December for the unveiling of a portrait in honor of his wife.

“He’s been out a bit because the doctor said he has to have something to look forward to,” Nancy Pelosi said, adding, “So again, one day at a time.”

In late October, 42-year-old David DePape was accused of breaking into the Pelosis’ San Francisco home in search of the House speaker. He ended up swinging at her husband with a hammer, hitting his head, right arm and hands.

Asked for more detail on the nature of his enduring injuries, the congresswoman told Wallace that many of the surface wounds had healed up.

“Tendons, you know all that stuff. But the head is a different thing,” she said.

“Anyone who’s had a head injury knows that you have to be very careful. You have to be careful about movement. You have to be careful about light. You have to be careful about sound. And it just takes a while,” she continued.

“You get very tired, but, you know … it will take probably another three or four months, according to the doctors, for him to be really himself.”

Rep. Nancy Pelosi and her husband, Paul Pelosi, attend a portrait unveiling ceremony in the U.S. Capitol’s Statuary Hall on Dec. 14 in Washington.

Paul Pelosi was released from the hospital around a week after the attack.

Authorities say DePape had planned to kidnap the speaker, who was in Washington at the time.

“I feel very sad about it because of what happened, but also more sad because the person was searching for me,” Nancy Pelosi told Wallace. “My dear husband, who is not even that political actually, paid the price.”

DePape has entered two not-guilty pleas related to the incident, one each in separate state and federal cases.

