Rep. Nancy Pelosi and husband Paul dined at Balthazar in NYC

Rep. Nancy Pelosi and her husband Paul were spotted dining out at Balthazar.

The pair, both 82, were recently photographed at the Manhattan hotspot, with owner Keith McNally posting the snap of the power couple posing alongside maître d’ Zouheir Louhaichy to his Instagram.

Comments on the pic, which showed Paul Pelosi in hat, ranged from fawning to snarky.

“Who picked up the check? Oh forget it… I already know…it was us,” wrote someone with the handle “world famous realtor.”

But another user named Alicebgood chided the haters and praised Nancy.

“Wonderful she gets to enjoy her own time after working decades for us.”

After the Jan. 15 dinner at Balthazar, the Pelosis went to see Tom Stoppard’s Leopoldstadt at the Longacre Theatre on Broadway. The play is about multiple generations of a Jewish family in Austria before and after World War II.

Though the couple looked happy and relaxed during their night out, Nancy Pelosi choked back tears a few days later while discussing her husband’s prolonged recovery from a brutal hammer attack in October, saying it could take months before he is “back to normal.”

The former House speaker opened up about Paul Pelosi’s condition during an appearance on “Who’s Talking To Chris Wallace?”

“He’s doing OK,” Pelosi (D-Calif.) told Wallace after the veteran newsman asked how her husband was doing. “It’s going to take a little while for him to be back to normal.”

Paul Pelosi was alone at the family’s San Francisco home early Oct. 28 when conspiracy theorist David DePape, 42, allegedly forced his way into the residence and asked after Nancy Pelosi’s whereabouts.

Prosecutors said DePape then bludgeoned Paul Pelosi with a hammer before being arrested. The alleged assailant purportedly told investigators he planned to “hold Nancy hostage,” interrogate her, and “break her kneecaps” if he felt she was lying to him.