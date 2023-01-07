Rep. Mike Rogers jumps towards Rep. Matt Gaetz on House floor after ‘present’ vote

Amid the turmoil on the House floor Friday night, an Alabama congressman had to be restrained by another lawmaker from lunging at Rep. Matt Gaetz.

Rep. Mike Rogers angrily jumped toward Gaetz moments after the Florida lawmaker declared “present” during the 14th round of voting for House speaker.

The decision, in part, left Rep. Kevin McCarthy one vote short of being elected speaker during that round of voting.

Rep. Richard Hudson (R-NC) grabbed Rogers to keep him from pouncing on Gaetz, images taken in the chambers show.

Hudson held Rogers back by his shoulder and clasped one hand over the Alabama lawmaker’s mouth as Rogers tried to scold Gaetz.

With Hudson hanging on his back, Rogers can be seen pointing at Gaetz in frustration.

The tension waned in the following round as McCarthy was finally elected speaker in the 15th round of voting — ending a marathon contest that had gotten underway back on Tuesday.