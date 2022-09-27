Rep. Matt Gaetz Admits To Absurd GOP Priority If They Win Back House

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) all but admitted this week that he doesn’t care about enacting policy if the GOP wins back the House in the 2022 mid-term election.

Instead, the Donald Trump-adoring Florida Republican said control of the chamber should be primarily used to settle scores with Democrats.

Gaetz, appearing on Steve Bannon’s “War Room” podcast, called on Republicans to “open up every vector of attack” on Democrats as he echoed other GOP calls for the impeachment of President Joe Biden and senior members of his administration, for unspecified reasons.

The Republican mandate in the mid-terms is “not to go hold hands in the warm spring rain with the Democrats, it is to investigate them, hold them accountable and we can do that without the Senate, without the White House,” Gaetz continued.

“And that’s why it should be investigations first (and) policy, bill-making to support the lobbyists and the packs as a far, far diminished priority,” added Gaetz, who reportedly remains under investigation in a sex trafficking probe. He denies any wrongdoing.

Gaetz’s comments drew ire on Twitter:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

