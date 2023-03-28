Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Twitter account suspended over ‘Trans Day of Vengeance’ post

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s congressional Twitter account was suspended Tuesday after apparently being swept up in a platform-wide crackdown on posts referencing a so-called “Trans Day Of Vengeance” protest in the wake of a Nashville school shooting carried out by a transgender former student.

The far-right lawmaker shared a screenshot from her personal Twitter account, which remains active, showing that her government account was hit with a seven-day ban for violating Twitter’s rules on “violent speech.”

In the offending tweet, Greene (R-Ga.) shared an image of a poster promoting an April 1 protest organized by group called Our Rights DC that seeks to “Stop Trans Genocide.”

The Georgia Republican accused Twitter of trying to “whitewash” violence being promoted by far-left groups on the social media platform.





Twitter slapped Greene with a seven-day ban on posting tweets and retweeting on Tuesday. AFP via Getty Images

“In the wake of a transgender shooter targeting a Christian school and murdering kids, every American should know the threat of Antifa driven trans-terrorism. Twitter should not whitewash the incitement of politically motivated violence,” Greene wrote in a tweet Tuesday.

“Restore my account immediately,” Greene demanded in another tweet, tagging Twitter CEO Elon Musk and head of Trust and Safety Ella Irwin.





Greene’s ban for sharing a “Trans Day of Vengeance” poster comes one day after a transgender school shooter killed six people in Nashville. mtgreenee/Twitter

Irwin had noted to another user earlier on Tuesday that Twitter “had to automatically sweep our platform and remove >5000 tweets /retweets of this [Trans Day of Vengeance] poster.”

“We do not support tweets that incite violence irrespective of who posts them. ‘Vengeance’ does not imply peaceful protest. Organizing or support for peaceful protests is ok,” Irwin added.

Greene sparked outrage on the platform Monday over a post that wasn’t removed by Twitter, which suggested that hormone therapy could be to blame for the Nashville school shooting.

“How much hormones like testosterone and medications for mental illness was the transgender Nashville school shooter taking?” Greene asked.

“Everyone can stop blaming guns now,” the lawmaker added.

Greene’s personal Twitter account was permanently suspended from the platform in January 2022 for repeatedly violating that company’s policies on posting misinformation about the COVID-19 pandemic.

When Musk took over Twitter in November 2022, the ban was lifted.