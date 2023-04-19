Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Hot Take On Fox News Settlement Goes Awry

Far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) inspired disbelief Tuesday with her response to Dominion Voting Systems’ $787 million settlement with Fox News in its defamation suit against the conservative network.

Fox admitted to broadcasting falsehoods in a statement released after settling the case as it headed to trial. It centered on baseless claims made on air by some Fox personalities that Dominion’s voting machines somehow flipped the 2020 election against former President Donald Trump.

Greene, a strident Trump supporter and conspiracy theorist, tweeted this questionable take on the outcome:

“We have food critics that criticize restaurants, consumer reports that criticizes products, auto critics that criticize automobiles, and conservative Americans have just wrapped up a week of nuking a beer company, but you can’t criticize a voting machine company or you’ll get sued for millions and millions of dollars.”

Read the tweet here:

Critics accused the extremist lawmaker of gaslighting, and pointed out the difference between criticism and lies:

Related…