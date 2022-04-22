Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene to testify on Jan. 6 Capitol riot

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is set to testify in court about the Jan. 6 Capitol Riot on Friday, becoming the first member of Congress to do so.

Five voters from the Georgia Republican’s district are seeking to disqualify Greene from running for reelection over her alleged role in the attack on the Capitol, citing social media posts she made leading up to the riot.

Earlier this week, a federal judge allowed the legal challenge from the voters to move forward. Judge Charles Beaudrot will preside over the Friday hearing, which was scheduled to start at 9:30 a.m., according to ABC News.

The challenge centers around a provision of the 14th Amendment, known as the “disqualification clause” which bars any person from holding future office because they were “engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof.”

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene sits in the courtroom on Friday, April 22. AP

Protesters gather on the U.S. Capitol steps on Jan. 6, 2021. Getty Images

Mike Rasbury, one of the challengers, has said Green “took an oath of office to protect democracy from all enemies foreigh and domestic…However, she has flippantly infrared this oath and, based on her role in the January 6 insurrection, is disqualified under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment to the US Constitution form holding any future public office,” according to a statement obtained by the outlet.

Greene has repeatedly denied any involvement in the Jan 6. Riot, telling Fox News host Tucker Carlson that she is being “questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”

Following Friday’s hearing, the judge will recommend whether Greene should remain on the ballot for Georgia’s primary – voting for which begins May 2 – and the final decision will be made by Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

Judge Charles Beaudrot speaks to participants in the courtroom on Friday, April 22, 2022. AP

Pro-Trump supporters storm the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Getty Images

The official day for the primary is scheduled for May 17.

If Raffensperger rules Greene should not appear on the ballot, the staunch conservative can appeal the decision.

“All I did was what I’m legally and allowed to do by the Constitution as a member of Congress, and that was I objected to Joe Biden’s Electoral College votes from a few states,” Greene told ABC News affiliate WTVC on Tuesday, calling the challenge a “scam.”

Rep. Taylor Greene arrives in court on Friday, April 22, 2022. AP

The Republican also alleged that she was a “victim” on the day of the riot.

Just minutes before Friday’s hearing began, Greene took to Twitter calling on Republicans to “protect election integrity.”

“Republicans must protect election integrity.It’s one of the most important issues in our country,” she wrote. “When the People lose their right to vote & their freedom to choose their representatives, our country is lost. Only the People have the right to choose who they send to Congress.”

Rep. Matt Gaetz walks into court ahead of Rep. Taylor Greene’s hearing. AP

Similar challenges have been brought up against other Republican members of Congress, including Reps. Paul Gosar and Andy Biggs of Arizona as well as North Carolina Rep. Madison Cawthorn.