Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘swatted’ for sixth time: report

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said police were called to her Georgia home Monday night after someone made a prank call to officials saying there was an emergency there.

It was the sixth “swatting” episode that targeted the controversial Republican congresswoman since August, she said.

“I was swatted for the 6th time last night,” Greene wrote on Twitter Tuesday.

“Swatting is a very serious crime. The caller wants to have their victim murdered by police. But it is also a giant abuse of police resources and time, which is another reason it is a serious crime. God bless my local police.”

The lawmaker said the incidents began in August, when cops in Rome, Ga. were called to her house two nights in a row.

In the first incident, 911 dispatchers were told there was a shooting at the residence.

A night later, someone who identified themselves as a transgender individual named Wayne Greene said he planned to kill himself and his family at the location.

The fake phone call was apparently a reference to the far-right lawmaker’s opposition to so-called “gender-affirming” medical care for minors.

Perry Greene, her husband of 27 years, recently filed for divorce, she announced in September. The couple have three kids: Lauren, Taylor and Derek. Facebook / Marjorie Taylor Green

Rome Police did not immediately return a request for comment from The Post.

The city of 37,000 rests in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains 70 miles northwest of Atlanta.

The swatting incidents, the first of which came weeks before Greene’s husband Perry filed for divorce, were being investigated by the FBI, according to WAGA-TV.