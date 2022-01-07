Extremist Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) was back tweeting on Thursday, just days after her personal account was banned and she demanded a GOP boycott of the platform in response.

The conspiracy theorist used her congressional account for the first time since Dec. 24 to accuse Democrats and the media of overhyping the deadly U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6 last year.

Twitter permanently suspended Greene’s personal account on Sunday following repeated violations of its COVID-19 standards.

It did not nix her congressional account.

Greene, in an interview earlier this week with Fox News’ Tucker Carlson, responded to her personal ban by calling on Republican colleagues to leave Twitter because it “has declared way on our party.”

Critics suggested her return to the platform was just the latest display of her hypocrisy.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related…