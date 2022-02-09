Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene became a laughing “stock” Wednesday after confusing gazpacho with the Nazi Gestapo.

The Republican congresswoman mixed up the chilled tomato soup and Nazi Germany’s secret police force while slamming the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

She first compared the “DC jail” to the “DC gulag,” before ranting against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her “gazpacho police.”

“Not only do we have the DC jail, which is the DC gulag,” Greene said on One America News.

“But now we have Nancy Pelosi’s gazpacho police spying on members of Congress, spying on the legislative work that we do, spying on our staffs, and spying on American citizens that want to come talk to their representatives.”

The gaffe spread on Twitter and sparked several jokes, many of them invoking Seinfeld’s infamous “Soup Nazi” gag.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, speaks during a news conference at the Capitol in Washington, Dec. 2, 2021. AP

The gazpacho soup with tomatoes, pepper, garlic and fresh herbs. Getty Images

“NO COLD SOUP FOR YOU!,” one person joked.

“I guess revenge is not the only dish best served cold,” another wrote.

One user quipped: “I’m all FOR the Gazpacho Police. It’s my favorite soup, and dammit, someone needs to root out all the bad versions.”

Greene spokesman Nick Dyer passed on the following statement from the congresswoman: “No soup for those who illegally spy on Members of Congress, but they will be thrown in the goulash.”