Rep. Madison Cawthorn’s Childish Taunt At Rep. Liz Cheney Comes Back To Haunt Him

People on Twitter are using Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.)’s own words against him.

Cawthorn, who has been involved in various controversies ― including insider trading and sexual harassment allegations ― lost a re-election campaign to conservative challenger Chuck Edwards in the GOP primary for the 11th Congressional District Tuesday.

Now, Twitter users are making sure his parting message to one former Republican leader is receiving attention.

In May 2021, Cawthorn aimed a childish tweet at former House Republican Conference chair and current Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) after Republicans removed her from the post:

He posted the tweet, a reference to a popular song from the ’70s group Steam, after Republicans gave Cheney the boot because of her refusal to back former President Donald Trump’s big lie about the 2020 presidential election. One year later, Republican figures and voters are happy to see Cawthorn say “hey hey, goodbye” to his own job.

Michael Steele, former Republican National Convention Chairman, reveled in some schadenfreude:

Other Twitter users had fun with the old message, as well:

