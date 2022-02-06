Republican Rep. Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina.House Television via AP

Rep. Madison Cawthorn, a Republican from North Carolina, said he wants to keep the January 6 committee if Republicans regain power.

In a conspiracy-laden rant on a podcast, Cawthorn said that the committee could be used for “rooting out the Deep State.”

Last month, North Carolina voters mounted a challenge to stop Cawthorn from running for reelection, citing his role in the Capitol riot.

Republican Rep. Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina, who has been criticized for his role in the Capitol riot, wants to use the January 6 Committee for “rooting out the Deep State” if the GOP regains control of the House this year.

“It’s not really a constitutional committee, but I have to tell you, Charlie, I kind of want to keep the committee, as wild as that sounds,” Cawthorn said on Charlie Kirk’s podcast on Saturday in a conspiracy-laden rant.

“I think a lot of people actually do want to have answers to what happened on January 6,” Cawthorn added. “A lot of people actually want to know was our federal government involved? Was this a false flag operation used by the FBI, whatever three-letter agency you want to use? How many agents did we have inside, infiltrated in this crowd? What did Nancy Pelosi know and when did she know it? What did all the capital police leaders know and when did they know it? Why are we hiding all of these videos?”

Cawthorn recently said he doesn’t regret giving a speech at the “Stop the Steal” rally in Washington, DC, on January 6, 2021, where he told the crowd it “some fight in it” shortly before the pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol.

Last year, he claimed many Capitol rioters are “political prisoners” and suggested that he wants to “bust them out of jail.” He later said those arrested were simply “normal people” who were “wandering in” to the nation’s Capitol.

“I just want the truth to come out because I believe we have some very high-ranking, very vile and evil and unpatriotic officials in our federal government, and it’s part of the deep state,” Cawthorn said on the podcast on Saturday. “So I just want to turn the January 6 committee into a committee that will start rooting out the deep state once and for all.”

In January, eleven North Carolina voters filed a challenge to block Cawthorn from running for reelection in 2024, saying that his actions on January 6 are a violation of the 14th Amendment, which prohibits members of Congress from engaging in an insurrection or rebellion.

Cawthorn has sued to block the effort.

