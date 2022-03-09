Rep. Madison Cawthorn Names What He Misses Most And You Know What Happened Next

Rep. Madison Cawthorn Names What He Misses Most And You Know What Happened Next

by

The Daily Beast

What Was Trump’s ICE Director Doing at AFPAC’s ‘Nazi Conference’?

Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Getty“I asked, you know, ‘Does it give you pause, or does it inspire any self-reflection, that someone like Nick Fuentes would want you at their conference?”That’s the question Christopher Mathias, HuffPost’s senior reporter who specializes in covering right-wing extremism in America, had for Thomas Homan, who was a director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) back when Donald Trump was president.Late last month, the HuffPost reporter had learned th

Claudia has worked as a journalist for various print-based magazines for more than 5 years. She brings together substantial news pieces from various parts of the US and rest of the World.