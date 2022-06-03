Rep. Louie Gohmert says Peter Navarro indictment means Republicans ‘can’t even lie to Congress or lie to an FBI agent or they’re coming after you’

Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Texas, and members of the House Freedom Caucus conduct a news conference to call on Attorney General William Barr to release findings of an investigation into allegations of 2020 election fraud, outside the Capitol on Thursday, December 3, 2020.Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

“If you’re a Republican, you can’t even lie to Congress or lie to an FBI agent,” Rep. Louie Gohmert said.

He made his statement on Newsmax when asked about Peter Navarro’s indictment.

Navarro was indicted after refusing to cooperate with the January 6 committee.

Republican Rep. Louie Gohmert, of Texas, said Friday that the Peter Navarro indictment points to “a two-tiered justice system.”

“If you’re a Republican, you can’t even lie to Congress or lie to an FBI agent or they’re coming after you,” Gohmert said during a Newsmax appearance.

Title 18 U.S. Code § 1001 maintains that lying to “the executive, legislative, or judicial branch of the Government of the United States” is a felony. The code does not mention a political party.

“They’re gonna bury you. They’re gonna put you in the DC jail and terrorize you and torture you,” the Texas official went on.

Ex-Trump advisor Peter Navarro was indicted by a grand jury on Friday for refusing to testify and provide documents to the January 6 House select committee.

Gohmert is an ally of Former President Trump and has spread the baseless claim that the 2020 election was stolen. Gohmert is not running for reelection for his House seat, instead, he opted for an unsuccessful campaign for attorney general of Texas, where in the May primary he placed last out of four candidates.

Gohmert did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

Read the original article on Business Insider