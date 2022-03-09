Rep. Lauren Boebert Mystifies Everyone With Bizarre Attempts To Insult Biden

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) left many scratching their heads after her latest attempt to insult President Joe Biden.

“I don’t know who’s running the federal government these days: Joe Biden or Prince John from… uhhhh… Prince John,” she said on Fox News on Tuesday. “But they’re taxing us into poverty.”

Boebert likely meant the tax-obsessed Prince John from Disney’s animated take on “Robin Hood” rather than “Prince John from Prince John.”

But that wasn’t her only flub.

In the same segment, the right-wing conspiracy theorist also twisted herself up in a double-negative. While attempting to accuse Biden of relying on foreign energy, she said he only wants American energy:

The two mistakes caught the attention of her critics on Twitter, and caused “Prince John” to trend on the site with responses such as these:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.