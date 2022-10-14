Rep. Jim Jordan’s Rant About ‘Real America’ Backfires Spectacularly

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) was called out on Thursday for trying to distract voters from an explosive day of hearings by the committee investigating the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol that was carried out by supporters of former President Donald Trump.

Thursday’s hearings included new information from Trump insiders on how his advisers urged him to declare victory before the votes had been counted in a plan that was hatched before Election Day itself.

One White House aide said Trump knew he lost but he didn’t want the public to know because it was “embarrassing.”

Instead of addressing the new revelations, Jordan tweeted:

Jordan has told a shifting story about whether or not he spoke with Trump on the day of the assault on the U.S. Capitol and has refused to testify despite being subpoenaed by the committee.

His critics on Twitter weren’t having his deflections:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.