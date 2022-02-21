Rep. Jim Cooper on redistricting and investing in Democratic rural voters
Representative Jim Cooper, a Democrat from Tennessee, joins “Red and Blue” to discuss how his party needs to reach out to rural voters, and why he is planning to retire due to redistricting, which he says does not give him a path toward another victory.
Claudia has worked as a journalist for various print-based magazines for more than 5 years. She brings together substantial news pieces from various parts of the US and rest of the World.