Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene renewed calls for a “national divorce” between red and blue states, arguing that Americans who move to conservative states from California and New York should have a “cooling off” period before they are allowed to vote.
The outspoken GOP congresswoman tweeted her comment Wednesday in response to a thread from a man who said he was moving from the San Francisco Bay area to Miami, and was wary about Florida politics.
Greene, 47, agreed with a Twitter user who supported “discriminating against transplants” by imposing a “sin” tax on them and banning them from the polls “for a period.”
“All possible in a National Divorce scenario,” Greene wrote. “After Democrat voters and big donors ruin a state like California, you would think it wise to stop them from doing it to another great state like Florida. Brainwashed people that move from CA and NY really need a cooling off period.”
In October, Greene conducted a Twitter survey to gauge people’s interest in a “national divorce” between Republican and Democratic-leaning states. The unscientific poll found 48 percent of people wanted the US to stay together, while 43 percent called for a political division and nine percent were undecided. Greene celebrated those who voted to divide the country.
“So many people tell me daily how devastated they are over the state of our union on every level, and I completely share their utter disgust and heartbreak for the condition of our country,” Greene wrote in October. “National Divorce is talked about often privately, but not publicly, so I took a poll.”
Many Twitter users blasted her comments as promotion of another Civil War, and pointed out that her own historically-Republican state voted for President Joe Biden in the 2020 election.
Greene has been sanctioned by the social media platform at least three times for spreading misinformation.