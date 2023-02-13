Rep. George Santos’ press secretary said she fields endless angry calls, gets dirty looks on the Hill, but still thinks her boss is a ‘borderline genius’

Gabrielle Lipsky (l) and George Santos (r)House Creative Services; Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images; Gabrielle Lipsky; Rebecca Zisser/Insider

Insider interviewed Rep. George Santos’ 24-year-old press secretary, Gabrielle Lipsky.

Her job involves answering calls from members of the public who are furious about Santos’ lies.

The scandal-ridden lawmaker is facing calls to resign, but Lipsky still thinks he’s a “borderline genius.”

Many of us think our jobs are hard. Compared to Gabrielle Lipsky, the 24-year-old press secretary for embattled congressman George Santos, we probably have it easy.

“Typically, I would describe my normal day as a pinball machine,” Lipsky said during an interview with Insider. “It shoots me in every direction.”

Being the press secretary for a member of Congress was always likely to involve long hours, challenging work, and lots of stress.

But for Lipsky, representing potentially the most scandal-ridden freshman congressman in generations, days are spent fielding endless requests for comment about the latest lie Santos has been caught in, or calls from angry constituents demanding his resignation.

It’s a lot to ask.

When Santos was elected to represent New York’s third congressional district last November, Lipsky came with him from his campaign staff.

Lipsky isn’t just doing the duties of a press secretary; she also performs the role of office manager, occasionally acts as a liaison, and almost always mans the office’s phones.

Although it’s often constituents or journalists calling the office, she said she’s regularly on the receiving end of a barrage of furious calls from people across the US, many relaying their anger that Santos is yet to resign.

“It’s a lot,” she said. “They curse us out, they threaten us. There are so many times when people ask me: ‘How could you work for somebody like that?'”

When asked how does respond to that question, Lipsky chooses her words carefully. She explains that she is primarily serving the constituents of NY-3, which happens to involve working for Santos.

“At the end of the day, the congressman has a job to do and he needs people to help him do that,” she said. “Someone’s got to do it.”

Story continues

Though no day is the same for Lipsky, she says it normally starts with compiling press clippings for Santos.

Some are about the goings-on in New York’s third district, or about national developments, but Lipsky also has to sift through the many reports about Santos’ questionable financial disclosures, lies, and investigations into his behavior.

In relaying it to Santos, she said she tries to approach it without any emotions: “It’s a matter of just being very matter-of-fact.”

Lipsky is new to Capitol Hill, and had an unconventional route into politics, having only graduated with a degree in psychological and criminal justice from New York’s private Adelphi University in 2020.

She worked for a little while in a bank, and for a few months at a PR firm — where Santos was one of the clients. Impressed by her work there, he invited her to join his campaign in April last year.

(FEC filings show that Lipsky started being paid for press consultancy in May 2022.)

Lipsky’s age and inexperience have led to charges of nepotism on social media. Her father, David Lipsky, donated more than $8,000 to Santos’ campaign in December 2021 — roughly five months before his daughter joined the team.

Her mother, Casey Lipsky, also donated $5,800 the same day, and contributed a further $1,450 in August 2022.

“It’s no secret that my parents are donors to many members of the Republican Party, like many other thousands of freedom-loving Americans,” Lipsky said, adding that her parents are “very hardworking” people who want to make a difference.

“They know how much politics means to me, as well as the future of the state of New York, and out of their love and support for me, they help candidates and they are political advocates in any way that they can.”

Lipsky says her Auschwitz survivor grandmother, Eva Lipsky, also knows Santos and “loves him.”

The congressman referenced the 93-year-old when he made a speech on the House floor marking International Holocaust Remembrance Day in late January.

Lipsky said she was touched by the tribute to her grandmother and that she was moved to tears.

The tribute, however, was quickly dismissed as a piece of political theater, given earlier revelations that Santos was not Jewish, as he had previously claimed, and that his grandparents were not Holocaust survivors, which he’d also said.

Asked about this, and whether it had made the House speech seem insincere, Lipsky stumbled for words.

“When the speculation started, of course I raised an eyebrow. I was like, ‘Ok, well that’s odd,'” she said. “At the same time, if it was the case they were actual stories told by his family — he’s not going to question it. I wouldn’t question it. Who would?”

It’s not just angry callers that Lipsky has to deal with. She says Santos’ team has also received a frosty reception in the halls of Congress.

“I see the looks we get in the hallway, the selfies being taken in front of the office, and I know people think that the staff is radioactive,” she said.

Despite all this, Lipsky says that working for Santos, who she claims is a “borderline genius,” is an invaluable learning experience.

“I like to call it the ‘perfect storm’ because we’re setting up a freshman office right in the middle of all of this,” she says. “It’s essentially a rapid-fire crash course for me.”

She adds: “At the end of the day, each and every single person that works in this office is going to come out battle-tested.”

Read the original article on Business Insider