Rep. Eric Swalwell Expertly Calls Out Rep. Jim Jordan’s Jan. 6 Hypocrisy

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) called out the hypocrisy of Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) during a Judiciary subcommittee meeting Thursday.

Earlier this week, Jordan, who is chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, issued a series of subpoenas as part of an ongoing investigation into what the GOP contends is the mistreatment of parents who protested “woke” school board policies. He also issued three subpoenas for testimony connected to the Department of Homeland Security’s now-disbanded Disinformation Governance Board.

While discussing subpoena compliance in the Subcommittee on Responsiveness and Accountability To Oversight meeting, Swalwell noted to subcommittee Chair Ben Cline (R-Va.) that he found Jordan’s views of subpoenas “quite rich,” considering the Ohio Republican seems to take the “rules for thee, not for me” approach.

“I think that it is quite rich that we are talking about subpoena compliance under a chairman of the full committee who was absolutely out of subpoena compliance in the last Congress,” Swalwell said, noting that Jordan refused to cooperate with subpoenas from the Jan. 6 committee.

Swalwell noted that Jordan’s subpoenas are coming from a chairman “who himself did not comply with the Jan. 6 committee’s request,” and flashed the legal document on a screen, followed by a photo of the oath that he, Jordan and every other member of Congress signs upon taking office.

“[Jordan] was asked over and over, ‘You were a witness to a crime ― you were a witness to the greatest crime ever committed, with the most criminals indicted in America. Will you help your country, will you comply with that subpoena?’” Swalwell said.

“No compliance. Crickets. Absolute defiance of the subpoena,” he added.

