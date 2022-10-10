Rep. Elissa Slotkin says party needs ‘new blood,’ but will still back Biden in 2024

A member of the Democratic Party’s youth wing has said new leadership is needed “in the House, the Senate and the White House” — moments after vowing that she would support President Biden’s bid for reelection if he runs in 2024.

Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.), told NBC’s “Meet The Press” Sunday that she would like to see “new blood, period, across the Democratic Party.”

“I have been very vocal, including with my own leadership in the House, that we need a new generation,” said the 46-year-old, New York-born Slotkin, adding: “I think that the country has been saying that.”

“You know,” added Slotkin, who was first elected in 2018. “I’m one of just a handful of members of Congress who hasn’t voted for Nancy Pelosi as speaker, and I’ve said, ‘I think we need new leaders.’”

Rep. Elissa Slotkin said she would like to see new, young faces across the Democratic Party. Photo by Michael Brochstein/SOPA

All three of the top Democrats in the House of Representatives are octogenarians, with the 82-year-old Pelosi joined by Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, 83, and Majority Whip James Clyburn, also 82.

Public expressions of discontent with Pelosi are rare among Democrats, but have grown louder in recent months. On Sept. 30, Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.), accused the speaker of “a failure of House leadership” after lawmakers broke for campaign season without taking up a bill Spanberger sponsored that would ban lawmakers from trading stock while in office.

Moments before shading Pelosi, Hoyer and Clyburn Sunday, Slotkin acknowledged she would line up behind the commander-in-chief if Biden seeks a second term.

“He’s the sitting president,” she said. “If he decides to run again, I’m going to support him, the party’s going to support him. That’s – you know, that has a long history in our country.”

Joe Biden is the oldest person ever to be elected as president. Shutterstock

Biden, the oldest man ever elected president, will turn 80 next month.

Elsewhere in the interview, Slotkin said she would like to see more Democratic leaders from the Midwest rather than coastal states like Delaware (Biden), California (Pelosi), Maryland (Hoyer), South Carolina (Clyburn), and New York (Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer).

“I would love to see some Midwestern leaders in there, right?” she told moderator Kristen Welker. “That’s been important to me, to reflect the middle of the country. We’re here, too.”

Slotkin, who is running for reelection this year, leads her Republican opponent in Michigan’s 7th District, Tom Barrett, by an average of 18 percentage points, according to RealClearPolitics.