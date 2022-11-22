Rep. David Valadao second Trump pro-impeachment GOPer to win reelection

WASHINGTON – And then there were two.

Rep. David Valadao (R-Calif.) was projected to win reelection late Monday — making him just the second of the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump last year confirmed to serve in the next Congress.

Valadao won a second term by defeating Democrat Rudy Salas, with the 45-year-old GOPer in front by a margin of about 3,400 raw votes out of more than 100,000 ballots cast. Approximately 97% of the expected votes had been counted at the time the race was called.

The result means that come Jan. 3 of next year, Valadao and Rep. Dan Newhouse (R-Wash.) will be the only two Republicans left in the House who voted to impeach Trump, 76, for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot.

The other eight – Reps. John Katko (R-NY), Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.), Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), Fred Upton (R-Mich.), Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-Wash.), Anthony Gonzalez (R-Ohio), Peter Meijer (R-Mich.) and Tom Rice (R-SC) – either retired or lost their primary elections to Trump-endorsed candidates.

Rep. David Valadao is projected to be just the second House Republican who voted for former President Donald Trump’s impeachment last year to win reelection. Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Valadao called Trump the “driving force in the catastrophic events that took place on Jan. 6.” REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Kinzinger and Cheney are currently members of the House select committee investigating the events of that day.

Less than two weeks after the riot, Valadao said he voted for impeachment because Trump “was, without question, a driving force in the catastrophic events that took place on Jan. 6.”

“[Trump’s] inciting rhetoric was un-American, abhorrent and absolutely an impeachable offense,” Valadao said on Twitter Jan. 13, 2021. “It’s time to put country over politics.”

Newhouse said last year that he voted to impeach Trump because “a vote against this impeachment is a vote to validate the unacceptable violence we witnessed in the nation’s capital.”

He also said Trump “did not strongly condemn the attack nor did he call in reinforcements when our officers were overwhelmed.”

“Our country needs a leader and President Trump failed to fulfill his oath of office,” Newhouse said on Twitter on Jan. 16, 2021.

Rep. Dan Newhouse also won reelection in Washington after voting to impeach Trump. Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Valadao’s victory means Republicans have secured 220 House seats in the next Congress. Democrats will have at least 212 seats. Three more races — in two California districts and Alaska’s at-large seat — have yet to be called.