‘Renfield’ Star Nicolas Cage Talks About The One Thing He Regrets Doing For His Art – The Hamden Journal

The acting life isn’t always glamorous. Sometimes, you have to sacrifice for the part. Submitted for your approval is one Nicolas Cage, who has revealed a major regret captured on film while out promoting his current horror comedy, Renfield, which features Cage as Dracula and Nicholas Hoult as the title servant, R.M. Renfield.

Hoult’s character in Renfield is an insect-eater. That’s something familiar to Cage, who ate a cockroach in his 1988 film, Vampire’s Kiss.

“I’ll never do that again,” Cage related to Yahoo Entertainment. “I’m sorry I did it at all.”

In Vampire’s Kiss, the Cage character believes himself to have been transformed into a vampire. So he gets a jump on the experience by walking around New York with fake fangs and eating roaches. The insect-eating part was a bit of improvisation, transformed from a planned swallow of a raw egg.

“I saw it as a business decision, because when people see the cockroach go in my mouth… [they] really react,” Cage said. Unfortunately, the scene required another take. “I ate [roaches] twice because the director did it as a prank,” Cage recalls.

In Renfield, Hoult gets off easier. The bugs his character is required to eat were made from food that humans normally eat.

“The cockroaches I got to eat in this were caramel,” Hoult said. “I also had crickets that were actually quite yummy; they were salt and vinegar flavored or barbecue smoky flavored.”

Cage may never again eat an insect, but he believes it’s alright for you. Insects for thee, but not for me is his motto.

“If you could get rid of your fear, your phobia of eating insects, you could solve world starvation,” the actor claimed. “High protein, no fat, excellent nutrients, abundance. They’re everywhere! But nope — not gonna happen.”