Renée Zellweger To Headline ‘Avenger Field’ World War II Drama Series In Works At Peacock – The Hamden Journal

Peacock has put in development Avenger Field, a one-hour drama series starring and executive produced by Oscar winner Renée Zellweger, from writer Felicia D. Henderson and MGM Television, The Hamden Journal has confirmed. The project also hails from Zellweger’s Big Picture Co, Toluca Pictures and North Rose Pictures. MGM Television is the studio.

Written by Henderson, who also serves as showrunner, Avenger Field, said be in the vein of Hidden Figures, celebrates the brave women (and men) that executed a clandestine all female US Airforce program called the WASPS to battle Hitler’s evil from home. Inspired by the true story of wasp leader Jackie Cohran (Zellweger) and the diverse group of women as brave and righteous as the astronauts from The Right Stuff, these women fought the system, skeptics and even sabotage to bring everyone home safely.

Susanna White serves as director and executive producer. Henderson executive produces via Waterwalk Entertainment with Carmella Casinelli & Zellweger for Big Picture Co., Steve Stark & Stacey Levin for Toluca Pictures, Emily Rose & Jill North for North Rose Pictures and Connie Tavel. MGM Television is the studio.

Known for her role as the legendary Judy Garland in the feature film Judy, Zellweger will next star in NBC”s six-episode limited series, The Thing About Pam.

Henderson is currently the showrunner of the upcoming Netflix Y.A. vampire drama First Kill. Her recent credits include The Punisher, Fringe, Empire and Gossip Girl.

White’s directing credits include A24’s Woman Walks Ahead, Nanny McPhee and the Big Bang, and Our Kind of Traitor, among others.

Variety was first to report the news.