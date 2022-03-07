Renée Zellweger stars in ‘The Thing About Pam,’ ‘The Masked Singer’ returns, ‘Batman and Me’ doc debuts

The It List is Yahoo’s weekly look at the best in pop culture, including movies, music, TV, streaming, games, books, podcasts and more. Here are our picks for March 7-13, including the best deals we could find for each. (Yahoo Entertainment may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.)

STREAM IT: Legacy: In the Shadow of Greatness profiles 3 legendary athletes and their up-and-coming kids

Think you have father issues? Just try being Evan Holyfield, Vashti Cunningham and Zaire Wade, the offspring of former heavyweight champ Evander Holyfield, NFL quarterback Randall Cunningham, and NBA star Dwyane Wade, respectively. Those young athletes — and their famous fathers — are the subject of Legacy: In the Shadow of Greatness, a six-episode Discovery+ docuseries that explores the privileges and perils that come with being a legacy athlete. The younger Holyfield and Wade are pursuing careers in the same sports that their dads excelled at, while Cunningham is a celebrated high jumper with two Summer Olympics competitions under her belt. This exclusive clip from the series focuses on Evan and Evander Holyfield as the son tries to navigate his way out of his father’s shadow in the public eye. — Ethan Alter

Legacy: In the Shadow of Greatness premieres Tuesday, March 8 on Discovery+.

WATCH IT: Ultrasound brings creepy, thrilling vibes

The premise for Ultrasound begins simple and familiar enough: Traveling a rural road on a dark and stormy night, a man’s car breaks down (though as the audience is clued in, someone’s set a trap). The man (Vincent Kartheiser) finds a nearby house, where the couple living there not only welcomes him to stay for the night, but the husband (Bob Stephenson) even encourages him to join his wife (Chelsea Lopez) in their bed. And then that’s when s*** gets weird in this reality-bending indie thriller from first-time director Rob Schroeder and based on the comic book Generous Bosom by Conor Stechschulte. Check out an exclusive clip from the film above, but otherwise we suggest going into this one blind for maximum payoff. — Kevin Polowy

Ultrasound premieres Friday, March 11 in theaters (get tickets on Fandango) and on demand.

STREAM IT: Batman and Me introduces Bat-fans to Australia’s most prolific collector of Dark Knight toys

Talk about a real toy story: Back in the 1980s and 1990s, Batman super-fan Darren Maxwell scoured toy store shelves in his native Australia for the best Bat-merch. All of those vintage board games, action figures, apparel and other mementos are still housed in Maxwell’s own personal Batcave — a veritable paradise for nostalgia-addled Dark Knight fans. But for its owner, that room is also a potent reminder of a life he’s given up. Michael Wayne’s Batman and Me profiles the reformed collector as he reflects on his days of obsessive instant purchases and comes to terms with what it means to be a fan. This exclusive clip features Maxwell recalling an instance where he literally purchased a Batman shirt off of another guy’s back — one of many signs that he might have been taking his collecting too seriously. — E.A.

Batman and Me premieres Tuesday, March 8 on most VOD services including Apple TV.

WATCH IT: Zac Efron braves the elements in the survival thriller Gold

It’s been a minute since we’ve seen Zac Efron on the big screen. But the former High School Musical star is front and center in Gold, a sparse and spare survival thriller that strands him in a merciless desert environment with an ever-dwindling supply of resources. Written and directed by Anthony Hayes, the film plays like a cross between The Treasure of the Sierra Madre and The Road Warrior as Efron’s post-apocalyptic drifter finds a gold nugget in this desolate landscape and gambles his life to protect his stake from being re-claimed by the elements or another desert-dweller. In this eerie exclusive clip, the treasure hunter has to make it through a dark desert night as wailing coyotes close in all around him. — E.A.

Gold premieres Friday, March 11 in theaters; visit Fandango for showtime and ticket information.

WATCH IT: The Masked Singer judges give a message to you, Rudy

A couple of seasons ago on The Masked Singer, Mark McGrath dressed up like a shark. Now some fans are worried that the show has jumped the proverbial shark, due to reports that Season 7’s first celebrity reveal will be the series’ most controversial contestant ever: Donald Trump’s former attorney and adviser, Rudy Giuliani. Deadline and TMZ actually reported that judges Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke stormed off the set in protest when the conservative politician was unmasked. We will just have to wait and see if this shocking moment actually airs when Season 7 (whose theme is “The Good, the Bad and the Cuddly”) debuts Wednesday. — Lyndsey Parker

The Masked Singer Season 7 premieres Wednesday, March 9 at 8 p.m. on Fox.

WATCH IT: Renée Zellweger tackles TV in The Thing About Pam

Dateline viewers will recognize the story of Michigan’s Pam Hupp from the start, having seen the convicted murderer profiled in five episodes over the years. If that’s not enough, hearing the voice of Keith Morrison setting the scene at the top of the series, just as he does on the long-running news magazine, should do the trick. This six-part dramatization of NBC’s podcast about Hupp’s murder of her friend Betsy Faria and all that came afterward — another death, a wrongful conviction and the uncovering of Hupp’s bad intentions — stars two-time Oscar winner Renée Zellweger, assisted by a cast led by Josh Duhamel and Judy Greer, in an almost unrecognizable role. — Raechal Shewfelt

The Thing About Pam premieres Thursday, March 10 at 10 p.m. on NBC.

WATCH IT: Miller’s Crossing crosses the Criterion threshold

(Image: The Criterion Collection)

Ah, remember way back in 1990, when the Coen Brothers still made movies together? We kid, of course, given last year’s stunning Shakespeare adaptation The Tragedy of Macbeth was the first solo Coen brother effort (with only Joel directing) after 18 unforgettable collaborative efforts. Their third film, Miller’s Crossing, starring Gabriel Byrne as a Prohibition-era gangster caught in the middle of a war between the Italian and Irish mobs, remains one of their best and long underrated noirs. The period crime thriller gets new life, though, with a Criterion Blu-ray release that includes a new 2K digital restoration and new interviews with the Coen brothers, cast and crew. — K.P.

Miller’s Crossing: The Criterion Collection is available on Amazon.

WATCH/STREAM IT: Survivor 42 keeps shaking up the long-running CBS reality series

Fresh off its topsy-turvy 41st season, Survivor heads into another edition that promises to shake up the show’s gameplay all over again. Once again, contestants are looking at a lightning-fast 26-day timeline with hidden advantages that might actually be disadvantages, and other wild wrinkles to familiar elements. And this time around, they’ll receive even less help from good ol’ Jeff Probst, who promises that this will be the “most dangerous version of Survivor” ever. The ultra-diverse cast includes a pageant coach, a pull-up world record holder and an ex-firefighter. — E.A.

Survivor 42 premieres Wednesday, March 9 at 8 p.m. on CBS and Paramount+.

HEAR IT: Bryan Adams sings straight from the heart

After experiencing two COVID scares in the past year, the veteran rocker rebounds with his 15th album, So Happy It Hurts. “There was no conscious intention of mine to try and make a joyous record; it was just how it came out,” he recently told Yahoo Entertainment. “I was just inspired to carry on. And so that’s why I’ve recorded so much in the last 18 months. The good thing about the whole pandemic was I was able to take all the papers out of my pocket and had all the ideas in them and put them on a board and start figuring out what songs worked.” The anthemic title track is “about freedom and getting back out on the open road.” —L.P.

So Happy It Hurts by Bryan Adams is available Friday, March 11 to download/stream on Apple Music.

WATCH IT: Coming 2 America comes 2 Blu-ray

(Image: Amazon Studios / Paramount Home Entertainment)

Long-awaited, decades-later sequels are a tricky proposition in Hollywood. We get so excited for them, despite how many times they disappoint us. We clamor for a new Indiana Jones movie, even though the last one was terrible. We see the legacies of Dumb and Dumber, Anchorman and Zoolander tainted by them. So the best news to report coming out of 2021’s release of Coming 2 America, Eddie Murphy’s follow-up to his 1988 classic about an African prince who looks to find his queen in Queens, of course, is that it’s not half bad. In fact, after a slow start, it really starts to crackle — and thanks to some smart writing and priceless cameos, has to be considered one of the better sequels to comedy classics we’ve seen in recent years (not to damn it with faint praise). After premiering on Amazon last Spring, the film hits Blu-ray this week. — K.P.

Coming 2 America is available on Blu-ray Tuesday, March 8 on Amazon.

WATCH IT: Raven’s Home returns — with some changes

Five seasons into the reboot of Raven-Symoné’s Disney Channel show, the onscreen Raven is returning to her roots. She’ll move from Chicago to San Francisco to take care of her father after he has a heart attack. That means several cast members, including Anneliese van der Pol, Navia Robinson, Jason Maybaum and Sky Katz won’t appear this season. Of course, Booker, played by Issac Ryan Brown, will come along, and attend Raven’s former high school, where he has to keep his visions under wraps. But don’t worry, the trailer shows Symoné will still be the same, generating heart and, with her physical comedy, lots of laughs. — R.S.

Raven’s Home Season 5 premieres Friday, March 11 at 8 p.m. on Disney Channel.

WATCH IT: Follow the White Rabbit to buy The Matrix Resurrections on 4K Ultra HD

Matrix stans always knew that Lana Wachowski wouldn’t let us down. Returning to the digital world she and her sister, Lily, created in the pioneering 1999 blockbuster — and brilliantly expanded upon in two eternally under-appreciated sequels — the filmmaker embeds a thoughtful and funny treatise on reboot culture insider another kick-ass sci-fi movie. Picking up decades after the events of the original trilogy, Resurrections features a more “vulnerable” Neo (Keanu Reeves) and a newly-empowered Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss) being re-awakened into the brave new world they helped create … and encountering new versions of familiar adversaries and allies. Bonus features on the 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray editions include multiple making-of featurettes and a Dolby Atmos-enabled audio track. — E.A.

The Matrix Resurrections is available on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD and digital Tuesday, March 8 on Amazon.

READ IT: A new era begins for Marvel’s most divisive vigilante with The Punisher #1

Marvel’s controversial vigilante, The Punisher, is trading in his traditional Death’s Head symbol in favor of a new look. (Image: Marvel Comics)

Marvel Comics may have finally figured out how to solve a problem like The Punisher. The gun-toting vigilante gets an extreme makeover in The Punisher #1, which finally does away with the character’s signature skull symbol that’s been misappropriated by divisive groups in recent years. In its place, Frank Castle now sports the mark of the Hand — the shadowy league of assassins that’s been a regular presence in the Marvel’s comic book universe for decades. Written by Jason Aaron with art by Jesús Saiz and Paul Azaceta, the 13-issue prestige series tracks the Punisher’s entry into the Hand, and how that shakes up the status quo. — E.A.

The Punisher #1 is available at most comic book stores and on Kindle Comics.

HEAR IT: Ghost resume their Impera-ial rock reign

The theatric, operatic, piss-taking shock-rock Swedes — led by fearless leader Tobias Forge (alternately known as the Satanic priest character Papa Emeritus IV) — finally return with the long-awaited follow-up to their Grammy nominated album Prequelle. With its many glittery pop-metal hooks, expect Ghost’s fifth LP, Impera, to haunt your rock ‘n’ roll nightmares for the remainder of 2022. — L.P.

Impera by Ghost is available Friday, March 11 to download/stream on Apple Music.

— Video produced by Anne Lilburn and edited by John Santo