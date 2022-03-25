Renée Zellweger says a producer once offered her wine to get her to take off her clothes on set early in her career

Renée Zellweger attends the EE British Academy Film Awards in 2020.Wiktor Szymanowicz/Future Publishing via Getty Images

Renée Zellweger recalled a time early in her career when she was offered wine so she’d disrobe.

“And, you know, I’m not gonna take that wine, but I would like a phone,” Zellweger said.

Harper’s Bazaar reported that the actor is “adamant that she was never a victim.”

Renée Zellweger revealed in an interview for Harper’s Bazaar’s April cover story that she was once offered wine by a producer on an unnamed movie set to try to get her to take her clothes off.

“There have been times I have been in, you know, on set,” she told Mickey Rapkin for Harper’s Bazaar. “Where a producer’s ready for me to go ahead and take my clothes off.”

She said she was offered alcohol in an attempt to get her to agree to disrobe. “‘Here, drink this wine, ’cause then you’ll do it,'” she recalled the producer telling her.

“And, you know, I’m not gonna take that wine, but I would like a phone. ‘Cause I have a phone call I need to make right now,” Zellweger recalled of her own response.

Zellweger did not name the producer or the production she was working on at the time. According to Harper’s Bazaar, the incident she described happened early in her career.

Renee Zellweger is seen leaving a hotel on March 7, 2022.Raymond Hall/GC Images

As reported by Harper’s Bazaar, Zellweger is “adamant that she was never a victim” of abuse like many other women in Hollywood who have spoken out about their negative experiences on TV and movie sets since the rise of the #MeToo movement in the industry in 2017.

The “Bridget Jones’s Diary” star is used to her personal life making headlines, though, most recently thanks to her relationship with TV personality Ant Anstead.

After many years in the spotlight and a career defined by high-profile roles that have led to Oscars nominations and two wins, Zellweger told Harper’s Bazaar that she took on her new role as convicted murderer Pam Hupp in NBC’s limited series “The Thing About Pam” for “fun.”

Renée Zellweger as Pam Hupp.Skip Bolen/NBC

Zellweger was familiar Hupp’s story. Hupp was a suburban housewife living in Missouri when her friend Elizabeth “Betsy” Faria was killed on December 27, 2011. Hupp played a key role in helping prosecutors convince a jury to convict Faria’s husband Russ for the crime. But he was released from prison two years later and Hupp became the primary suspect for the crime.

“Everybody feels like, ‘I know her. I know that lady.’ Someone who looks like your next-door neighbor or the lady who would babysit you turns out to make some choices that are, to put it kindly, illegal,” Zellweger told Harper’s Bazaar. “This person was so outrageous, this sense of entitlement — I thought, okay, as an actress, that’s fun.”

“The Thing About Pam” airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.

