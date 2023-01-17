Remains of missing woman Cheyann Klus found after 5 years

The remains of a young Illinois woman were finally identified this month — more than five years after she went missing.

Detectives were able to identify the body of 22-year-old Cheyann Klus by using dental records, CBS News reported.

Klus was last seen on Nov. 27, 2017, at her home in Downer’s Grove. She traveled to Chicago and was never heard from again.

The circumstances of Klus’ death and the discovery of her remains have not yet been released.

According to CBS, the investigation into Klus’ disappearance was a joint effort of the Cook County Sheriff’s Office, the DuPage County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI.

“The Sheriff’s Office will continue to work with Chicago Police to investigate the circumstances of her death, but we are grateful to help bring some measure of closure to Klus’ family,” the Cook County Sheriff’s Office told the outlet.

Klus’ sister, Mariah, confirmed the news of her sister’s identification in a Facebook post on Sunday night.

The body of Cheyann Klus, 22, was identified last week using dental records. Instagram / justmissingblog The circumstances of Klus’ death have not yet been released. DuPage County Sheriff’s Office

“As her immediate family [father, sisters, brothers, nephews] in mourning, we ask for privacy as we grieve the unbearable loss of a daughter, sister, aunt, and a human being,” she wrote.

“We plan to hold a private memorial service for Cheyann amongst us, but we hope that everyone can find solace in knowing that she has been found and respectfully laid to rest.”