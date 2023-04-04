Religion Of Sports Taps Ben Whitla To Be First CMO – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Religion of Sports has hired Ben Whitla to be its CMO. ROS, the production company co-founded by Gotham Chopra, Tom Brady, and Michael Strahan, brings Whitla over from Grubhub. He served as head of brand and creative for the food delivery service.

Prior to joining Grubhub, Whitla was VP of Client Experience at Known, where he guided the marketing and branding for the first all civilian mission to space, Inspiration4. That partnership with SpaceX and St. Jude Children’s Hospital sent four civilians into space, an event chronicled in a Netflix docu series. He also steered Tiktok’s first national marketing campaign, and the rebranding of Rockefeller Center. Before that, he was a founding member of CNN’s Great Big Story, whose campaigns won numerous awards including the Cannes Lions.

As the first CMO at Religion of Sports, Whitla will oversee the ROS brand, brand and content marketing, partnerships, social, and brand creative. ROS has an eye on expanding, raising $50 million in a Series B fundraising round led by Shamrock Capital. Productions so far have included the series Shut Up and Dribble, Tom vs Time, Greatness Code, and Man in the Arena.

“We are excited to welcome Ben to Religion of Sports as our first Chief Marketing Officer,” said Ameeth Sankaran, CEO of Religion of Sports. “As we continue to build our company’s legacy as a premium content creator in sports and beyond, Ben’s notable expertise, commitment to brand, and proven leadership will help us expand our global footprint, drive engagement and reinforce our mission.”