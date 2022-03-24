Relatives, friends mourn 6 Oklahoma girls killed in crash

Devastated relatives and friends are mourning the six teen girls killed in a crash with a truck in a small Oklahoma town as they struggle to process why the young women were “taken” too soon.

The teens — identified by friends and family as Gracie Machado, Brooklyn Triplett, Austin Holt, Madison Robertson, Addison Gratz and Memory Wilson – were packed into a four-seat 2015 Chevrolet Spark when the subcompact car collided Tuesday with a semi-truck in Tishomingo.

“I can’t even begin to express the heartbreak I know many families are feeling right now,” Madison Roberton’s aunt, Falesha Roberts, wrote on Facebook on Tuesday.

Falesha shared several photos of her niece and called her an “irreplaceable gift from God.”

“I’ll be forever grateful that I got to see your smile, know your kindness, and that I could call you my niece Madison Patience Michelle Robertson! Your beautiful soul remains with us all, while you inherited your wings today!!” she wrote.

Oklahoma resident Natalie Houston asked for prayers for Austin Holt’s younger sister, Joy.

“She is having a hard time and feels like it’s a joke. I don’t know why these tragic things happen,” she wrote on Facebook.

The aftermath of the fiery crash. AP

Austin Holt was also among the victims. Jerrmey Holt/ Facebook

Houston said Austin was a “great big sister” and Joy will “never forget her.”

“She was a gorgeous, intelligent young lady taken way [too] soon for reasons unknown to me!” her post continued.

Sadie Machado, Gracie’s sister, posted a photo of the two hugging each other in happier times along with a broken heart emoji.

“My best friend,” Machado wrote in the post.

An online fundraiser set up by a family friend to remember another victim, Brooklyn Triplett, had garnered some $1,500 as of Thursday.

“Brooklyn was an amazing kid, she loved her family and friends wholeheartedly,” the fundraiser reads. “She was a loyal friend and one hell of a ball player! She will be missed deeply by our family.”

An online fundraiser has been set up to honor Brooklyn Triplett. GoFundMe

Triplett was an avid softball player, according to her family. Brooklyn Triplett/ Facebook

Brooklyn, an avid softball player, was also a cheerleader with a team in Davis, according to the fundraiser.

Residents in Tishomingo, meanwhile, were paying tribute to the girls with a growing memorial at the crash site, KOKI reported. Their former high school also placed bouquets with their names on them outside its front door, the station reported.

The small town of roughly 3,000 is also adorned with many “Tishomingo Strong” signs and the girl’s funerals have been already paid for after a local bank started a donation drive, KOKI reported.

Tributes also poured in for Austin Holt. Natalie Houston/ Facebook Madison Robertson was also killed in the crash. Falesha Roberts/ Facebook

Country music star Blake Shelton, an Oklahoma native who has a home just outside Tishimingo, said in a statement Wednesday he was still in shock after the “unthinkable” tragedy.

“I personally know the devastation of suddenly losing a loved one in a car accident,” Shelton told KOKI. “But our community is strong and has come together to support and wrap our arms around the families and friends that are hurting the most. There’s no question it will take a long time to heal from this tragedy. Keep the prayers coming.”