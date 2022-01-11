Relatably, Andrew Garfield Loved and Lost the Role of Prince Caspian

Stars. They are just like us. That’s how the saying goes, and for some, it feels truer than for others. But honestly, we can believe that Andrew Garfield is just like us. The concept of the Spider-Verse was exciting in many ways, but we really owe Spider-Man: No Way Home for bringing Andrew Garfield back into our orbit in a big way. The recent Garfield renaissance has reminded us the actor just has a relatable way about him. And, we love it. His latest sincere story? Andrew Garfield desperately wanted the role of Prince Caspian in The Chronicles of Narnia franchise. But sometimes, no matter how much we want something, it just isn’t meant to be.

Garfield shared the tale of woe with Entertainment Tonight. He noted:

I remember I was so desperate. I auditioned for Prince Caspian in ‘The Chronicles of Narnia’ and I thought, ‘This could be it, this could be it. And that handsome, brilliant actor Ben Barnes ended up getting the role. I think it was down to me and him, and I remember I was obsessed. I was obsessed. And I thought, why not me? Why not me? Ben Barnes is a very handsome, talented man. So in retrospect, I’m not unhappy with the decision and I think he did a beautiful job.

As for why he didn’t get the role, Garfield’s agent told him that casting didn’t think Garfield was “handsome enough.”

But that why not me moment? That may be the most relatable human thought of all. Especially when we want something with our whole hearts. Sometimes, someone else just gets what we have our heart set on, and that’s a hard pill to swallow. Garfield adds that during a lull in his career, he spent a year and a half waiting tables, working at Starbucks, being a Cricket coach, and telemarketing. But Garfield looks at the time before he got to do what he truly wanted as “a kind of a necessary lucky thing, in a way.” And we hope that feels relatable too.

Sony/Disney

We agree that Ben Barnes is “a very handsome and talented man.” But so is Andrew Garfield, Prince Caspian in The Chronicles of Narnia, or not. And in the end, everything worked out for them both. And hopefully, it will work out for all of us as well. So this story feels like a hopeful one.

Story continues

Garfield also shares other touching stories we love in the interview. Including one about sneaking into a Spider-Man: No Way Home screening with Tobey Maguire to experience the movie together. Color us swooning.

Are stars just like us? Probably not. But Andrew Garfield, we feel you.

The post Relatably, Andrew Garfield Loved and Lost the Role of Prince Caspian appeared first on Nerdist.