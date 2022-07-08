REITs Showing Strong Gains At Thursday Close

The major real estate investment trusts followed the general market higher Thursday and most closed in the green. There were two outstanding performers today closing more than 4% higher each.

Park Hotels and Resorts (NYSE: PK) climbed a solid 5.81% on very heavy buying volume:

Reversing Wednesday’s downtrend, this REIT showed good strength as investors moved back in, showing greater buying interest than it’s seen in many days. Park Hotels & Resorts, a hotel REIT with properties across the U.S., is paying a small 0.31% dividend at this price.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: HST) also made a good showing today with a gain of 4.07%:

The chart movement since the 3rd week of June suggests that the 15 price level of support may be holding, at least for now. Host pays a 5.5% dividend. This is the lodging real estate investment trust with significant name properties in Miami, Key Largo, Maui and other spots.

The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR (ARCA: XLRE) ended the day up 0.07%:

Not a spectacular showing for the REIT benchmark ETF but positive, nonetheless. Tracking about 20 components in the sector, it provides a basic picture of overall performance by the group. The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR is paying a dividend of 3.06% at this price.

Not investment advice. For educational purposes only.

Charts by StockCharts

