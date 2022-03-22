REIT vs. Real Estate Fund: What’s the Difference?

REITs vs. Real Estate Funds: An Overview

A REIT is a corporation, trust, or association that invests directly in income-producing real estate and is traded like a stock. A real estate fund is a type of mutual fund that primarily focuses on investing in securities offered by public real estate companies. While you can use either to diversify your investment portfolio, there are key differences to know.

Key Takeaways A real estate investment trust (REIT) is a corporation that invests in income-producing real estate and is bought and sold like a stock.

A real estate fund is a type of mutual fund that invests in securities offered by public real estate companies, including REITs.

REITs pay out regular dividends, while real estate funds provide value through appreciation.

REITs

A REIT’s structure is similar to that of a mutual fund in that investors combine their capital to buy a share of commercial real estate and then earn income from their shares—but with some key differences. REITs are required to pay a minimum of 90% of taxable income in the form of shareholder dividends each year. This makes it possible for individual investors to earn income from real estate—without having to buy, manage, or finance any properties themselves.

There are three main types of REITs:

Equity REITs own and operate income-producing real estate.

own and operate income-producing real estate. Mortgage REITs lend money to real estate owners and operators either directly through mortgages and loans, or indirectly by acquiring mortgage-backed securities.

lend money to real estate owners and operators either directly through mortgages and loans, or indirectly by acquiring mortgage-backed securities. Hybrid REITs are a combination of equity and mortgage REITs.

The majority of revenue associated with equity REITs comes from real estate property rent, while the revenue associated with mortgage REITs is generated from the interest earned on mortgage loans.

REIT portfolios may include apartment complexes, data centers, healthcare facilities, hotels, infrastructure, office buildings, retail centers, self-storage, timberland, and warehouses. As an example, here’s a breakdown of the top-performing sectors for 2019, according to the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts: