EXCLUSIVE: Copenhagen-based REinvent International Sales has closed two significant deals on Omerta 6/12, a Finnish action thriller.

Samuel Goldwyn has picked up U.S. rights on the movie, while Swift Productions has taken France. Deals were previously closed for Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Poland (Splendid) and Spain (A Contracorriende).

The movie premiered locally recently, it will also become a four-episode TV series to be released on C More in 2022.

Directed by Aku Louhimies, the film follows what happens when Finland’s Independence Day celebration on December 6 is crudely interrupted by an attack to the Presidential Residence. A set of distinguished guests are taken as hostages, and Security service officer Max Tanner (Jasper Pääkkönen) is set as the negotiator of the hostage crisis. Soon it becomes clear that the main target behind the terrorist attack is a plan to destabilize the security of Europe.

Starring with Paakkonen (Da 5 Bloods) are Nanna Blondell (The Inner Circle), and Sverrir Gudnason (Falling). The project was produced by the Finnish production company Cinematic with producers Antti J. Jokinen, Sirkka Rautiainen, Mikko Tenhunen, and Evelin Penttilä. Executive producers are Mikko Kodisoja, Aku Louhimies, Jasper Pääkkönen and Sara Norberg from Cinematic and Yaba Holst from SF Studios.

The film and TV series are co-produced with Estonian Stellar Film and with the support from The Finnish Film Foundation, Business Finland – Audiovisual Production Incentive, Film Estonia cash rebate, Ida-Viru Film Fund and Tartu Film Fund. SF Studios is also handling local distribution.